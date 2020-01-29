DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica’s student-directed theatrical production, the romantic comedy “Almost, Maine,” will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the St. Scholastica Theater building behind Tower Hall on campus.
The critically acclaimed piece, written by John Cariani, is made up of a series of nine short plays set one cold winter night in Almost, Maine. It’s a fictional place that’s so far north, it’s almost in Canada, and that’s not technically a town, so it almost doesn’t exist. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.
The show is directed by students Cassidy Duray, Mitchell Gertken, Dawson Ness, and Natasha Wagner.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Feb. 6-8, and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 9. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students/seniors, and $5 for St. Scholastica students and can be purchased at the door or by contacting the Spotlight Box Office at (218) 723-7000 or spotlight@css.edu
