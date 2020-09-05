BRAINERD — Central Lakes College invites string musicians of all ages to join its new Central Lakes String Orchestra.
Rehearsals will be Wednesday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Rehearsal Hall, room E471. All string players, both students and community members, are welcome to join. No audition is required.
How to join: Students can register for MUSC 1420, attend the first meeting on September 2, or by emailing the instructor. Students can also take string lessons by registering for MUSC 1468. Community members join by attending Sept. 9 or by emailing david.thompson@clcmn.edu
David Thompson recently joined the faculty of CLC, where he will teach the string orchestra, woodwind ensemble, string and woodwind lessons, and various music classes. He received his master’s of Music Degree from the University of Northern Iowa after completing his undergraduate degrees in Music Education and Oboe Performance at St. Cloud State University.
A native of St. Cloud, Thompson has taught and performed all around Minnesota and Iowa. This season, he will join the Heartland Symphony Orchestra. He has also performed with groups such as the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra and Great Theatre Pit Orchestra. Thompson taught general music and various instrumental ensembles at Sartell Middle School, along with directing the children’s choir at St. Paul’s Church in St. Cloud.
