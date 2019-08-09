Three talented classical pianists — Emma, 17, Jacob, 12, and Cecilia, 6, will appear in concert Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. at Hubbard United Methodist Church.
The Taggart summer concerts at HUMC, open to the public at no charge, began a decade ago, when Emma was 6. Several years later she was joined by Jacob, and last summer, by Cecilia. The children are the grandchildren of Ron and Margi Taggart of Park Rapids.
Emma and Jacob, who perform with the poise, maturity and musicality of artists twice their age, were recently awarded first place in the United States International Duo Competition.
Together they have amazed audiences not only in the United States, but also in Europe, winning numerous awards as well as national and international competitions, including the St. Petersburg, Russia International Piano Festival Competition.
They have appeared on NPR’s From the Top and MPR’s Minnesota Varsity; performed on stage at Paisley Park and Minneapolis’ Orchestra Hall with Sheila E., Grammy nominated singer and Prince’s former drummer; and opened for the iconic rock band, The Goo Goo Dolls. Just this past March, they performed with the Minnesota Orchestra, playing The Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saens.
All three study with Juilliard graduate, Dr. Reid Smith. They attend St. Agnes School where Emma is a senior and Jacob is in ninth-grade. When not playing piano, Emma enjoys varsity and junior olympic track, and Jacob enjoys baseball and football.
