ST. PAUL — The Current announces Rock the Cradle 2021, presented in a virtual setting with a Saturday-morning video series.
This year marks 16 years of Rock the Cradle — an annual opportunity for kids and their grownups to explore music, art and culture. Over the course of six video episodes, The Current will bring the dance party to your home with Rock the Cradle Play Along.
Participants can tune in to the series on The Current’s YouTube channel or Facebook page every Saturday morning through June 19 at 8 a.m. Central Time to join in on the fun. Rock the Cradle 2021 is free and open to everyone. No registration is needed.
Rock the Cradle 2021 will deliver some of the most-loved features of the in-person event to kids and their grownups, including music, dancing, creating and learning. Rock the Cradle participants can get their weekend jump-started with performances from:
Annie Humphrey
Koo Koo Kanga Roo
House of Dance
Gaby Moreno
Elena Moon Park
Saul Paul
Preservation Hall Jazz Ensemble
Nur-D
Siama’s Congo Roots
Gaelynn Lea
Humphrey grew up on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation and lived in a home filled with voices made of thunder. Her father was a singer and musician and her mother an artist and poet. Each of her parents taught Annie the beautiful things they knew. They showed her that she carried their gifts in her hands too. This is how creating art and music came about for her. This is how she lives now.
She is married and has four children and two grandsons.
“Rock the Cradle is such a beloved event by music-loving families, so we knew we had to find a way to bring Rock the Cradle to life despite the pandemic,” said David Safar, managing director of The Current. “Thanks to the ingenuity of the planning team and support from community partners and local and national artists, we are able to bring the dance party directly to our audiences, while bringing an element of music discovery and joy to their Saturday morning.”
The Current presents this year’s Rock the Cradle with the support of Minneapolis Institute of Art, Bell Museum, Little Moments Count, MacPhail Center for Music, Pizza Luce, Park Dental and SALA Architects.
