BIGFORK — The Piatigorsky Foundation presents tenor Kelly Burns and piano accompanist Nicholas Shaneyfelt to the Edge Center in Bigfork as part of the foundation’s program to bring world class music to smaller communities throughout America.
There will be two performances Oct. 25— one daytime performance for the elders of the Bigfork Valley Assisted Living and Long Term Care communities, and a second open to the public at 7 p.m. at the Edge Center for the Arts. Prices for the public performance are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Tenor Kelly W. Burns is an active performer of opera, musical theater, recital and concert works throughout North America in vocal repertoire spanning over 400 years. He has sung with opera companies and orchestras such as the Chautauqua Opera, Opera Roanoke, Memphis Symphony Chamber Orchestra, Little Orchestra Society of New York, the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Charleston Chamber Opera, Opera Project Columbus, and the Oxford Shakespeare Festival.
Among his stage credits are roles from Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Così fan tutte, and The Magic Flute, Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love, Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd and A Little Night Music, and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel. From the concert repertoire, Kelly has performed tenor solos in Handel’s Messiah, Bach’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Requiem, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Pieces by North American and European composers form the basis of Kelly’s recital repertoire, and his interest in new music has led to World and American Premiers of songs and chamber works by several living composers.
Pianist Nicholas Shaneyfelt is assistant Professor of Music in Collaborative Piano at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. He completed his doctoral studies in the Collaborative Piano studio of Martin Katz at the University of Michigan. Prior to Michigan, he served as Staff Accompanist for the Department of Music and Dance at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, with regular involvements at the Northampton Community Music Center.
Dr. Shaneyfelt is co-director of the International Music Festival of the Adriatic, a summer festival for instrumentalists, vocalists, and composers in Duino, Italy. He has also music directed at Belvoir Terrace in the Berkshires of Massachusetts.
The non-profit Piatigorsky Foundation’s mission is to make live classical music part of the fabric of everyday life for communities throughout the United States with concert tours bringing top-quality musicians to audiences who often would not have the opportunity to hear them. The Foundation was established in 1990 by cellist Evan Drachman, grandson of the great Russian cellist Gregor Piatigorsky (1903-1976), The Foundation carries on his legacy in the belief that, as Piatigorsky said, “Music makes life better. Music is neither a luxury nor a frill. It is a necessity! It is rich. It is imaginative. And it is for everyone.”
The Edge Center for the Arts, located where the Bigfork and Rice rivers join in northern Minnesota, is a “wildly unexpected” gem existing to enhance the Edge of the Wilderness by providing a welcoming and well-managed space where creating, enjoying, and sharing arts experiences build community. Its 283-seat, state-of-the-art theater and 1400 square-foot art gallery provide opportunities for residents, students, guests and vacationers.
The Edge is attached to and part of the community’s school enjoying the energy and vitality that only an education-based facility can offer. Visit https://edgecenterarts.org, email admin@edgecenterarts.org, or call (218) 743-6670 for more information.
