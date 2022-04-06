BIGFORK — The first program in a new season of entertainment this year, the Edge Center of performing arts will present an upper midwest talent treat by the name of “The Lost Forty.”
The performance is May 1 at 2 p.m. The price for admission is $10 for adults and children free. Social distancing and masks are required in the theatre.
“The Lost Forty” performs the fascinating folk music that once rang out across the Great Lakes region in the days when pine was king. Their sources and their approach celebrate two centuries of Irish musical influence on the under-explored musical traditions of the north woods. Their show includes rich regional history, colorful stories with beautifully interwoven accompaniment on bouzouki and guitar.
It has been said that “The Lost Forty makes old Minnesota folk songs feel relevant and alive, the ghosts of Minnesota are listening to their songs, reimagined, with pride.”
The Lost Forty is comprised of Bemidji native Brian Miller and Wisconsinite Randy Gosa. Miller (vocals, bouzouki, guitar) and Gosa (mandola, guitar) are both renowned in the Irish traditional music world for their work with artists (including Bua and Myserk) in the US and Ireland. Miller is a recipient of the Parsons Fund Award from the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress and has been awarded several grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board for his revival of regional folk music. Randy’s versatile musicianship has been described as “driving, percussive.”
As a duo, they mix a passion for north woods history and folklore with their finely honed approach to song-arrangement to bring old music to life. They have performed at the University of Chicago Folk Festival, Milwaukee Irish Fest, and over 100 venues across Minnesota. Their second album, The Lonesome Hours of Winter, came out in 2019.
The Edge Center for the Arts, located where the Bigfork and Rice rivers join in northern Minnesota, is an unexpected gem existing to enhance the Wilderness by providing a welcoming and well-managed space where audiences enjoy and share arts experiences build community. Its theater and gallery provide opportunities for residents, students, and vacationers. The Edge is attached to and part of the community’s school enjoying the energy and vitality that only an education-based facility can offer. Visit www.edgecenterarts.org, email info@theedgecenterarts.org or call (218) 743-6670.
