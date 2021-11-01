BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend Central Lakes College’s November Cultural Thursday event, held in conjunction with Native American Heritage Month.

CLC Sociology instructor Gary Payne will present “The Very First Americans: Alaskan Indians’ Struggle for Cultural Survival in a Wilderness Paradise” at both noon and 7 p.m. Thursday in lecture hall E354, Brainerd campus. Both presentations are free and open to the public.

Payne will discuss the people that first set foot on American soil more than 12,000 years ago, the different climate and more.

In three trips to Alaska, Payne constructed the story by studying letters and photos from Alaska’s museums and the Alaskan Historical Society documents.  He then added his own images of Alaska’s magnificent terrain and wildlife to animate a story rarely told.

The noon presentation will be live-streamed. If attending via Zoom, please pre-register here for a link to the event: https://tinyurl.com/437t8eym. Live attendees are required to wear a mask.

For information about this event or the Cultural Thursdays series, contact Tracey Kloeckl-Jimenez at (218) 855-8183.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments