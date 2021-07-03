The cast of "Pippin" began rehearsing the live musical production in early June.
Photo submitted

Tickets for the Northern Light Opera Company’s summer production of “Pippin” are now available on-line at www.northernlightopera.org or Beagle & Wolf Books in Park Rapids.

“Pippin,” written by Stephen Schwartz, will be presented at the Armory Arts and Events Center in Park Rapids July 30 thru Aug. 7 (all times are 7:30 p.m. except Aug. 1 and 7 at 3 p.m.).  

Pippin is heir to the throne of Charlemagne, Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire. He has distinguished himself at the University of Padua and upon graduating, says, “I promise not to waste my life on commonplace, ordinary pursuits. I’m going to live a life that is — extraordinary,” even though he is not sure what he wants to do or where he wants to go. His journey to find the secret of true happiness provides many adventures. Pippin finally finds true happiness in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

“Pippin’s” energetic cast, led by inspiring directors, began rehearsing the last weeks of June, The tech crew has begun creating magic and all are excited about the opportunity to again present live musical theater for our Heartland Lakes community and guests.

For additional information, go to:  www.northernlightopera.org or Northern Light Opera Company on Facebook.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments