BRAINERD — Take three guys with big ambitions and an utter lack of common sense. Add a coffee house, hand shadow puppets, a trip to Zaire, things that disappear (and reappear), a gorilla running loose at a piano contest, and a very unfortunate appearance on national television. Result: Triple Espresso, the funniest show you’ll see this century!
Presented by the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center as part of their Cultural Arts Series, the record-breaking, long-running, critically-acclaimed comedy will perform at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Performances will be in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.
Triple Espresso is a Minnesota-grown show, written by Minnesotans Bill Arnold, Michael Pearce Donley, and Bob Stromberg and originally directed by William Partian. The show has delivered laughs to more than 2 million people in six countries, including in multiple Minnesota cities. It has performed in the Twin Cities every year since 1995. The show’s visit to Brainerd is made possible by an Arts Tour Minnesota Grant, received by a collaboration of presenting venues across the state.
Dubbed ‘A Highly Caffeinated Comedy,’ the show tells the rags-to-rags story of Hugh Butternut, Buzz Maxwell, and Bobby Bean, an aspiring comedy trio whose bid for showbiz fame and fortune ended in four minutes of magnificent failure on national television. It’s a high-energy, vaudeville-inspired comedy for all ages, packed with music, magic and monkey business, and bursting with fun.
The touring cast includes three actors with real comic chops. Patrick Albanese plays Buzz Maxwell. A native Chicagoan, he could be seen regularly on WGN’s popular Bozo’s Circus.
John Bush takes the role of Bobby Bean. He’s made appearances on shows for Hulu, AXS TV, Fox News Channel, and has acted in TV’s Spin City, Law and Order: SVU, and in the film The Thomas Crown Affair.
Hugh Butternut is the role played by Paul Somers, who has performed in Triple Espresso all across the country as well as in Dublin, Ireland. He has performed in The Odd Couple, The Fantasticks, and Rumors.
Triple Espresso is produced by The Daniel Group, LLC, a Minneapolis-based provider of top-quality professional theatre and other entertainment, whose mission is to provide excellent, wholesome productions that positively impact audiences.
Tickets for Triple Espresso are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at (218) 855-8199, or at the box office during business hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.clcperformingarts.com
Sponsors for the show include Birchwood Therapy Services, Lakes Dental Care, and Prairie Bay Grill and Catering.
Triple Espresso, as well as the entire CLCPAC season, is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
