The guest artist for an upcoming production in Amarillo, Texas, lives five states away, so rehearsals via Zoom have become a must for dancer Libby Hacker, 16, of Hackensack.
“The distance is challenging,” admits the former Amarilloan who rehearses weekly via Zoom from her home for a production Saturday more than 1,100 miles away in Amarillo.
“But I’m thankful for the technology, which is helping me learn the choreography,” explains Hacker, the daughter of Jamin and Sarah Hacker. Her mentor, Avonlea Whisenhunt, executive director of Impact Expressions School of the Arts in Amarillo, is working long distance with the teen in Hacker’s role as Beloved, torn between Faith and Fear after the death of her mother, in the school’s original dance drama, Perfect Love. Guest artist Luke Lona of Amarillo will play Father God. The production is set for a performance May 13 as part of spring recital festivities.
“We are excited to have an excellent former student return as the lead in our dance drama,” said Whisenhunt. “Libby is a beautiful dancer, and I know this show will be amazing.”
Hacker first enrolled at Impact Expressions at age eight and took classes there for six years from a variety of instructors in ballet, lyrical, modern and pointe and also danced in Miriam Company, a group selected by audition.
Since moving to Minnesota with her family two years ago, Hacker has danced and taught at a studio there, attended workshops at Arrows International and plans to open her own dance studio beginning with dance camps this summer and a variety of dance classes in the fall.
But Hacker won’t forget her roots in Amarillo.
“I was overjoyed to return to Impact Expressions, where it formed my heart for dance,” she says.
The production Hacker will appear in is part of the school’s annual spring recital, set for 7 p.m. at Bonham Middle School Auditorium. School dancers ages 5-18 will perform ballet, jazz and hip hop, and three homeschooled graduating seniors, Samantha Wilhelm, Lily Forbes and Gracie Jones will be featured in special performances. Wilhelm will also reprise her role as Fear in Perfect Love.
Tickets are $5 a person and can be purchased at the door.
A recital featuring Tiny Toes and pre-school dancers ages 3-5 is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Bonham and admission is the same.
For more information, contact Impact Expressions School of the Arts at (806) 414-5358 or check them out on Facebook.
