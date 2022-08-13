Upcoming workshops at Crossing Arts Gallery staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Aug 13, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRAINERD — The Crossing Arts Alliance, a 501c3 nonprofit arts organization, offers arts workshops to the community in a variety of mediums.The Recovery Cards workshop opportunities coming up include:Aug. 20, 10 to 11:30 a.m.Aug. 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m.Participants can create card designs to uplift and inspire those in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction. Supplies will be provided and a teaching artist will be present for guidance as needed.Designs will be printed and made available to the public. Images of the designs and a brief artist bio will be available on our website.This class is free and class size is limited to eight. This workshop is being offered by BLADE and Crossing Arts, with sponsorship support from Lakes Printing.By submitting work for this project, all artists authorize the organizers to use their imagery on the cards, for eduction, and for advertisement. Artists retain the copyright on their work.To enroll, call (218) 833-0416 or visit www.crossingarts.org/workshopsClasses will be held at The Crossing Arts Alliance at 711 Laurel Street, unless an alternate location is listed. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crossing Arts Gallery Workshops Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Artist Workshop Art Education Design Bio The Crossing Arts Alliance Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alex Nelson Walker man dies Saturday in crash near Nisswa Lemonade stand visit from Officer Baker Motorcyclist hits bear in rural Pillager Marissa Springs Latest e-Edition Aug. 10, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
