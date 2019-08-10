BEMIDJI — Andra Vaughn of Bemidji has won the grand prize of the MTV Video Music Awards from Viacom Networks.
Vaughn is a member of Paul Bunyan Communications, an affiliate of Viacom Networks that participated in the sweepstakes.
As the grand prize winner, Vaughn and a guest receive roundtrip airfare to New York, N.Y.; three days/two nights hotel accommodations; two tickets to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Aug. 26, and round-trip ground transportation to/from airport and hotel, and to/from hotel and the MTV Video Music Awards.
“I’m still in shock. I know a lot of jokesters and thought for sure someone was trying to pull a fast one on me. I love New York City and to be able to return to New York and go to the MTV Video Music Awards is unreal. Thank you, Viacom and Paul Bunyan Communications!” Vaughn said.
“Just last month one of our members won the CMT Music Awards grand prize so to get the notification that Andra won the MTV Video Music Awards was unbelievable. These are national sweepstakes, so the odds of winning are slim, but you can’t win if you don’t enter, and it’s a random drawing so you just never know. Andra saw our promotion of the sweepstakes on our Facebook page and figured, why not? Why not indeed! We’re excited for Andra to get this special trip to the MTV Video Music Awards in New York,” said Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing supervisor.
Voting for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards is now open. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the event live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Since its inception in 1984, the VMAs honors the year’s most celebrated music videos. Featuring unparalleled performances and countless celebrity guests, the event serves as a who’s who of the biggest names in entertainment.
