The Verndale Historical Society and Verndale Alliance Church will present a dinner and a show Saturday.

The dinner, featuring the Mayor’s BBQ deep pit chicken, begins at 5:30 p.m.  The show that follows at 7 is called “Lakefront Town,” an original play by Phil Halstead that features songs and stories from a northern Minnesota town.

The dinner and program will be held at the Verndale Alliance Church, 109 NW Brown Street. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Verndale Historical Society.

Advance tickets only are available by calling (218) 445-5619 or Bill Hess at (218) 639-2348. Adult tickets are $20, children and under $13.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments