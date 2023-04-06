BRAINERD — “Verse Like Water,” the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College with Romanian-American poet Maya C. Popa that was cancelled Feb. 24 because of weather, will now be held April 14 at noon in the Chalberg Theatre. A book signing and craft talk will follow this free literary event.
Popa teaches poetry at New York University and celebrates the relationship between poetry and wonder in the human heart.
She is the author of “Wound is the Origin of Wonder” (W. W. Norton, 2022) and “American Faith” (Sarabande, 2019), which was a recipient of the North American Book Prize and a runner-up in the Kathryn A. Morton Prize judged by Ocean Vuong.
Popa is also the author of two chapbooks, both from the Diagram Chapbook Series: “You Always Wished the Animals Would Leave” (2018) and “The Bees Have Been Canceled” (2017). She is the Poetry Reviews Editor at Publishers Weekly and teaches poetry at NYU. She is director of creative writing at the Nightingale-Bamford school where she oversees visiting writers, workshops, and readings. She holds degrees from Oxford University, NYU, and Barnard College and is currently pursuing her PhD on the role of wonder in poetry at Goldsmiths, University of London.
This event is funded and supported by the Five Wings Art Council, The Legacy Fund, the CLC Foundation and Minnesota Public Radio.
