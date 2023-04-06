BRAINERD — “Verse Like Water,” the visiting poet program of Central Lakes College with Romanian-American poet Maya C. Popa that was cancelled Feb. 24 because of weather, will now be held April 14 at noon in the Chalberg Theatre. A book signing and craft talk will follow this free literary event.

Popa teaches poetry at New York University and celebrates the relationship between poetry and wonder in the human heart.

