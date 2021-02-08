BRAINERD — Crossing Arts presents its newest exhibition “Visual Flow In New Landscape And Nature Photography” by Mark Moser, Crystal Olson and Mike Vogt.
The exhibit blurs the distinction between observed and constructed imagery. “Visual Flow In New Landscape And Nature Photography” examines how three local photographers stretch the boundaries of traditional photography in nature and landscape settings, to reflect their environmental attitudes, perceptions, and values. The images featured in this exhibition depict both raw natural beauty, as well as man-made features found in the landscape.
The exhibition will be on display in the gallery through Feb. 26. Due to COVID-19 and regulations for large group gatherings, there will be no public reception, but the public is invited to visit the gallery during regular business hours to view the artwork.
This exhibition is funded, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through grants from Five Wings Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416, info@crossingarts.org. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Crossing Arts is a 501c3 nonprofit located at 711 Laurel Street.
