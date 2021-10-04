Brainerd Community Theatre debuts its 2021-22 season with the classic thriller “Wait Until Dark,” performing on the John Chalberg stage on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. The tension-ratcheting play runs Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, with all performances at 7 p.m.
Director Patrick Spradlin noted that this is the first of four plays that resulted from a unique form of casting utilized by BCT.
“This year we used a company audition approach,” said Spradlin. “Basically, we held three audition sessions in early August and cast all four of our shows at once, putting together a company of over 50 local actors.” In some cases the same actors will appear in multiple productions during the season, said Spradlin.
The first play up in the season will probably be familiar to many due to its film adaptation. “The play version of ‘Wait Until Dark’ was highly successful in itself, but the movie starring Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin really catapulted the story to fame,” Spradlin pointed out.
The story begins by introducing us to Susan, a woman recently blinded in an automobile accident, and her photographer husband Sam. Their lives are upended when Sam is approached by a stranger who gives him a doll for temporary safekeeping. Unknown to Sam, the doll contains valuable contraband. When the woman, Lisa, who gave it to him returns to claim it, the doll can no longer be found. Lisa’s psychopathic partner decides to take matters into his own hands, enlisting the help of a con man to trick Susan into finding and surrendering the doll. A wartime buddy of Sam’s named Mike appears on the scene and works with Susan to unravel what is quickly becoming a mysterious and dangerous situation. However, Susan soon finds herself on her own, and must both overcome her blindness and use it to her advantage in order to survive the menacing psychopath intent on finding the doll.
The cast of ‘Wait Until Dark’ features actors who’ve become well-known and respected for their work in past productions. Susan is played by Maren Martin. The role of the menacing Mr. Roat is portrayed by Kevin Yeager, while Mike Talman is played by Nick Kory.
Husband Sam will be Brian Rett, newcomer to the BCT stage. Dave Endicott will play Carlino, a con man. Also making her BCT debut will be 11-year-old Lily Cameron playing the role of upstairs neighbor girl Gloria. Macy Judd, last seen in the summer musical ‘Xanadu,’ will make a special appearance.
The creative team for “Wait Until Dark” consists of set designer Tim Leagjeld, costume designer Dawn Krautbauer, and lighting designer Heidi Eckwall. George Marsolek is technical director. Curtis Jendro designed sound, and is the sound technician/master electrician. Specialty props were created by Gina Singer. Company photographer is John Erickson of Art Matters Studio and Gallery.
Tickets are available from the CLC Theatre Box Office at (218) 855-8199, or one hour prior to each performance. They are also available online at www.clcperformingarts.com
This activity is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
