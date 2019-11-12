The Walker Area Voices, under the direction of Julie Bright, will perform Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m., at the Community Church of Walker.
The program will feature songs of the Christmas season.
There will be a free-will offering to defray expenses.
