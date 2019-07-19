PARK RAPIDS — The Nemeth Art Center will be hosting an interactive exhibit “Weaving Community Together” through Sept. 29.
In this collaborative, interactive and process-oriented exhibit Luisa Fernanda Garcia-Gomez and our own local expert handweaver, Bruce Engebretson, are exploring the rich connective tissue between art, textile design, and tapestry. The community is invited to explore their own expression through various art forms during the duration of the exhibit, which will be unfolding over the coming months right in the gallery of the Nemeth Art Center.
In early June, a 4-foot wooden loom from Aubusson, France, was installed in the Nemeth gallery and Bruce began to set up three separate warps on the loom. On the center warp, Bruce will weave a tapestry inspired by Luisa’s recent works, “Impossible Landscapes.”
As the tapestry takes shape, Luisa will respond with new designs on paper that will be hung in the gallery progressively, all summer long. Luisa has set up an interactive community studio in our ART Explorers Corner and Community Gallery space. Here, the public is invited to sit with her at the studio table and create art with her. She will also be building an installation in one of the small galleries and she has two large wooden puzzles of her “Impossible Landscapes” designs for visitors to try, exploring their own reaction to facing the impossible.
Alongside the tapestry Bruce is creating are two community warps that the public is welcome to sit at and learn hand-weaving skills. Bruce’s stories and historical facts about weaving and tapestries will delight any visitor who comes to learn.
All of these interactive elements of artistic expression by our resident artists and visitors who participate will round out the formation of our “community tapestry.”
Bruce Engebretson is the founder of the Weaving School near Osage. He hosts spinning, dyeing, and weaving classes for individuals or small groups. For more than 30 years Bruce has been learning from incredible weavers who come from family and ethnic traditions. He inherited a Basse Lisse tapestry loom, or Aubusson named after the French town famous for tapestry weaving, which seats up to four weavers at a time.
This exhibit will be open to the public for interactive participation and artist observation through the end of September, with a final party during Art Leap Sept. 28-29.
Admission is always free to the Nemeth Art Center which is located in Park Rapids upstairs at the Historic Hubbard County Courthouse 301 Court Ave. Learn about the Nemeth Art Center and support contemporary arts programing by becoming a NAC member at: www.nemethartcenter.org.
This exhibit and Nemeth Art Center 2019 programing is made possible through the support of a grant from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
