BRAINERD — One of the most celebrated, critically-acclaimed, and controversial plays in American theatre history will debut the spring season for Brainerd Community Theatre.
Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” will hit the Chalberg Theatre stage with performances Feb. 20-22 and 27-28 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 29 with a 2 p.m. matinee.
With a title inspired by graffiti Albee saw scrawled on a New York bar’s restroom mirror, “Virginia Woolf” is a classic of contemporary drama. The play takes place on one late night at the home of Martha and George, a couple who’ve been married for years and who have each swallowed much resentment, disappointment and pain. On this particular evening a young couple, new to the college community where George is a professor and Martha is daughter to the university president, drop by for a short, polite visit.
What transpires is an evening of raw truth-telling, attempts at illusion and deceit, and a final reckoning for both couples that leaves them all fundamentally changed.
Brainerd Community Theatre director Patrick Spradlin plays the role of George in this upcoming version.
The production is directed by Michael Sander, veteran of numerous area productions.
Laura Busch portrays Martha. A Brainerd native, Busch studied acting at the prestigious Julliard School.
Kevin Yeager portrays Nick, the newly hired teacher of science.
Brainerd High School drama director Karla Johnson portrays Honey, wife of Nick, who is desperate to fit into the social circles of the college town to which she has just moved.
The set for the play is designed by Tim Leagjeld. Costuming is by Sharon Hartley, and lighting is designed by Heidi Eckwall. Lorri Jager is the production stage manager, and George Marsolek is the technical director. Photography is by John Erickson of Art Matters Studio and Gallery.
Tickets for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” are available from the CLC Theatre Box office at (218) 855-8199 or online at www.clcperformingarts.com
The production is sponsored by Jennifer, Isaak, and Olivia Anderson. The entire season of BCT productions is made possible by an Operating Support Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, as part of an appropriation through the Legacy Amendment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.