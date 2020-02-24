BRAINERD — The Wild and Scenic Film Festival, a collection of films that speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of the planet, is coming to the Tornstrom Auditorium, 804 Oak St., March 21 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Featured at the event, sponsored by the Northland Arboretum and Lakeland Public Television, will be a series of 10 films that were chosen from the annual festival held the third week of January in Nevada City, Calif. There will also be a silent auction of items donated by community businesses and artists.
Viewers will be invited to look inward and rediscover their connection with and responsibility to the natural world. They will be taken to the Arctic Coast, Nyungwe National Park in Rwanda, Acadia National Park in Maine and the stunning Oregon Coast. They’ll hike with an autistic person through 900 miles of the Great Smoky Mountains and see the Sacramento River as a place of surprising beauty, home to otter, eagle and osprey and endangered salmon. Viewers will also see the efforts of East Detroit urban beekeepers, follow a man with a traumatic brain injury making Lake Tahoe a better place, and see parents adventuring with a two-year-old hoping to inspire the next generation to care about wild places.
The festival is a natural extension of the Northland Arboretum’s mission of education, recreation and conservation work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment. Tickets are now available at the Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive in Baxter. They are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 10 and younger $7 in advance, $10 at the door. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and shows start at 2 p.m.
The Wild and Scenic Film Festival was started by the watershed advocacy group, the South Yuba Citizens League in 2003. The five-day event features over 150 award-winning films and welcomes over 100 guest speakers, celebrities and activists who bring a human face to the environmental movement. The home festival kicks off the international tour to communities around the globe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.