Wellspring for the World, Park Rapids chapter, will host its 10th Wine to Water celebration “Under the Big Top” in front of Bella Caffé in downtown Park Rapids on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event, a “tribute and thank you” to the many generous people in this area who have supported Wellspring’s goal of providing clean water world-wide, is open to the community at no charge. Wine, juice and light refreshments will be served.
“Nothing produces a more dramatic effect on life than access to clean water,” said Mark Larsen, president of the local chapter. Wellspring is made up of three chapters, Fargo, Park Rapids and Bismarck.
Over the past 10 years, Wellspring Park Rapids has funded 1,180 Water Points (wells), giving access to life-enriching water to approximately 354,000 children and adults in Africa and other parts of the world.
“Safe, clean water changes lives forever,” said Larsen.
The local Wellspring chapter partners with World Vision, a philanthropic international organization, to raise funds for the drilling of deep wells throughout the world.
“Imagine — and it is possible — that during our lifetime no one will be more than 15 minutes away from clean water,” explained Larsen. “We — Wellspring and all organizations dedicated to bringing clean water to the world — are on schedule to reach that goal in 2030, as predicted by the United Nations.”
Guest speakers at the 10th anniversary celebration will include Chris Pope, a World Vision Senior Area Director of Philanthropy, and Carl Wall, who organized and served as the first president of the local chapter.
The popular Wine to Water celebration is an annual event hosted by the Park Rapids chapter, providing refreshments, fellowship and education.
Officers and members of the local Wellspring Leadership Council are Mark Larsen, president; Katy Freitag, vice president; Jeff Hauger, treasurer; Jo Judson, secretary; Eileen Bolton, Jack Derr, Cathy Peterson, Tony Platz, and Jennifer Therkilsen, immediate past president.
While there is no admission charge, free-will donations will gladly be accepted. Tax-deductible donations may also be mailed to: Wellspring for the World, P.O. Box 936, Park Rapids, MN 56470
Questions may be directed to Larsen at (701) 215-0565.
