Wellspring for the World, Park Rapids chapter, will host its 10th Wine to Water celebration “Under the Big Top” in front of Bella Caffé in downtown Park Rapids on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event, a “tribute and thank you” to the many generous people in this area who have supported Wellspring’s goal of providing clean water world-wide, is open to the community at no charge. Wine, juice and light refreshments will be served.

