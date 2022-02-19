Brainerd — WonderTrek Children’s Museum announces Maria Prozinski as their new Executive Director.
Prozinski brings 25 years of strategic planning, fundraising and grant application experience to the position including leadership experience with Crow Wing County United Way and most recently as Development Director for St. Francis Catholic School, Foundation and Parishes.
WonderTrek Children’s Museum is an emerging museum serving Region Five children, families, and educators. Within the last 18 months the museum provided programming to non-profits, schools and libraries through their “Playful Explorations” at the Franklin Arts Center and pop-up venues throughout the region.
More than 4,000 children so far have participated in the WonderTrek Children’s Museum’s mobile programs, funded by the Humanities Center Committee for the Legacy Fund. The museum’s mission is to bring together the region’s children and families in shared experiences that are grounded locally and open to the wider world, with dynamic, material-rich environments, exhibits, events, and programs to engage children in the joy of play and the wonder of learning.
“I am honored to be a part of the continued development of WonderTrek Children’s Museum” stated Prozinski. “I look forward to supporting the foundational work put in place by some of our strongest community leaders and organizations. The museum is fortunate to have a board of directors who are deeply rooted in our region.”
WonderTrek’s board of directors includes Chuck Albrecht, MMFC, Cheryal Hills, Region Five; Paul Drange, Sourcewell; Ellen Haglin, Lindar Corp; Matt Killian, Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce; Steve Northway, Construction Advocates, Melissa McKay, Essentia Health; Shannon Wheeler, Pequot Lakes Early Childhood Education; and Quinn Swanson, Happy Dancing Turtle.
WonderTrek is a recipient of a second Legacy Grant to support the “Playful Connections” programs. The museum hopes to engage children and adults in play-based studio explorations to help design a signature climber experience reflecting regional art, culture, and heritage and to engage families from a diversity of backgrounds and lived experiences as well as families experiencing participation barriers. By bringing together diverse perspectives to share ideas in a studio learning process, “Playful Connections” empowers children to lead the way to a more connected region and state through the power of play.
For further information visit wondertrekmuseum.org or call (218) 454-8990.
