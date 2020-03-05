Multi-instrumentalist Todd Green will perform on over 30 string, flute and percussion instruments March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 100 Colfax Avenue SW, in Wadena.
Green is a classically trained musician who has a passion for the many different musical cultures of the world. His inspiring performances introduce listeners to music and instruments from many countries, demonstrating the common threads between them. As an artist, his goal is to “help bring down the barriers that divide us by experiencing other cultures through their music.”
While in Wadena, Green will give presentations to the the students at the Wadena Deer Creek Elementary school. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
This free program from the Wadena County Historical Society is the first in the 2020 Spring Legacy series. Upcoming programs include Elisa Korenne April 24, Katie Dahl June 12 and Kathie Brekke and 42nd Street Jazz June 26. For more information, visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org, call 218 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net
