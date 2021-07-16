BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s 2021 summer season of music, theatre and film turns rollicking with “Xanadu,” a musical comedy combining 80’s fashion and dance with Greek myths.
The Brainerd Community Theatre production opens on the Chalberg Theatre stage July 28 with performances through the 30 and again Aug. 3-5. All shows are at 6:30 p.m.
“Xanadu” is based on the 1980 film of the same name which starred Olivia Newton-John. Written by Douglas Carter Beane, the music and lyrics were written by Jeff Lynne of the mega-hit group Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) and John Farrar. Several ELO songs are in the show’s score, including All Over the World, Strange Magic, and Evil Woman.
The story revolves around Venice Beach, Calif., artist Sonny Malone, so dissatisfied with his sidewalk mural of the Greek Muses (daughters of Zeus) that he determines to kill himself. On Mount Olympus, Clio, the youngest, perkiest Muse, convinces her six sisters to travel to Venice Beach (rising out of the sidewalk mural) to inspire Sonny. Zeus’s rules require that Muses must always be disguised from mortals. Clio changes her name to something contemporary: “Kira”. Quickly inspired, Sonny decides that he can combine all the arts and “something athletic” all into one spectacular entertainment: a roller disco.
Two of Clio’s sisters, Melpomene and Calliope, are jealous that Clio is the leader of the Muses and that Zeus had promised “Xanadu” to Clio. They plot to discredit Clio and cause her banishment by tricking her into breaking one of Zeus’s rules: A Muse must not fall in love with a mortal, so they will curse “Kira” and Sonny to fall in love. What follows is a titanic battle of mortals versus gods, mythical creatures and all-too-human jealousy, ending happily, of course.
The production is directed and choreographed by Amy Borash. Her previous BCT productions include last summer’s ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’, ‘Church Basement Ladies’, and the ABBA-inspired musical ‘Mamma Mia!’
Featured in the cast are several performers well-known to area audiences for their work in dozens of productions. Travis Chaput plays the mortal Sonny Malone. His inspirational Muse Clio/Kira is portrayed by Nicole Rothleutner.
Sharon Hartley, veteran performer in numerous theatre productions throughout the area, plays eldest sister Muse Melpomene. Bri Engels, Rachael Kline, Macy Judd, Jayden Friedel, and Jacob Hanson play multiple roles, including sister muses, mythological creatures like Medusa, Cyclops, Aphrodite, Eros, and Centaur.
The production team includes George Marsolek and Tim Leagjeld as scenic designers and Heidi Eckwall as lighting designer. Curtis Jendro is sound engineer. Dave Borash is production stage manager.
Information on tickets and performances is available online at www.clcperformingarts.com or through the CLC Theatre Box Office at (218) 855-8199
This activity is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota, through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
