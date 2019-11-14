NISSWA — For a brand-new take on old-time country, Grassroots Concerts welcomes the Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Live Well Nightclub and Coffee Bar of the Journey Church.
Based since 2013 in Soldiers Grove, Wis., the duo (Nikki Grossman, guitar, fiddle, and vocals; Joe Hart, guitar, mandolin, and vocals) has built a growing audience throughout the Midwest of fans who appreciate uniquely lighthearted performances.
In 2018 the Sapsuckers launched their third album, “Don’t Think About Tomorrow Tonight,” at an official South by Southwest showcase, where they earned a standing ovation from attendees, as well as numerous Midwest tour dates. The album was co-produced by John Wood (Richard and Linda Thompson, Cat Stevens, Incredible String Band).
This release from The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers makes a country/Americana statement that is both timeless and contemporary, with songwriting that updates traditional country themes for modern listeners.
The Sapsuckers’ video for the song “Fools Were Made to be Broken” premiered on Radio Heartland over The Current from Minnesota Public Radio.
Their 2015 album, “Ocooch Mountain Home,” has received high praise from the likes of fROOTS magazine, Bluegrass Today, and Country Music People UK.
For more about this ensemble go to www.sapsuckersmusic.com
Doors open at 6:30 and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 with listening attention when accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served.
At each concert Grassroots welcomes your nonperishable food or cash donation to the local food shelf.
The Grassroots Concerts website: www.grassrootsconcerts.org
