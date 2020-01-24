BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to review the Environmental Assessment/Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EA/EAW) regarding the 2021 resurfacing project on Highway 200 near Walker.
The EA/EAW was prepared by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and MnDOT in coordination with the United States Forest Service. The document is being distributed for a 30-day review and comment period pursuant to federal and state requirements. The comment period closes Feb. 21.
Copies of the EA/EAW are available for the public during regular business hours are the following locations:
• Minnesota Department of Transportation, District 2: 3920 Highway 2 West Bemidji, MN 56601; Minnesota Department of Transportation Library: 395 John Ireland Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55155;
• Walker Public Library: 207 4th St., P.O. Box 550, Walker MN 56484;
• Bemidji Public Library: 509 America Ave. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601;
• Walker Ranger District 201 Minnesota Avenue East, Walker MN 56484;
• Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Division of Resource Management: 190 Sail Star Drive NW, Cass Lake, MN 56633.
Written comments will be accepted. Comments should be submitted to Stephen Frisco, Project Manager: Minnesota Department of Transportation, 3920 Highway 2 West Bemidji, MN 56601, (218) 308-2953, Stephen.frisco@state.mn.us
The EA documents include project area information regarding aquatic resources, wetland mitigation, storm water requirements, and wildlife, including federally threatened and endangered species.
The project would consist of shoulder widening, resurfacing and culvert replacement on the 15.6 mile stretch of Highway 200 between the Y Junction with Highway 371 and Highway 84, north of Longville in Cass County. (The stretch runs roughly along the south shore offLeech Lake.)
Site specific tree thinning of conifers will occur sporadically along the corridor to reduce winter icing on the roadway. The project will benefit the highway with better safety, longer lasting road, and improved drainage.
For more information on the project or to obtain a copy of the EA/EAW, please visit www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2021/hwy200-walker/resources.html. The United States Forest Service website is an additional resource for the EA documents: http://www.fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=57435
To request this document in an alternative format, please contact the Affirmative Action Office at (651) 366-4718 or (800) 657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or (800) 627-3529 (Minnesota Relay). You may also send an email to ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
