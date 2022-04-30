Erika Bailey-Johnson of Bemidji announced her bid last week for the Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party (DFL) endorsement for state representative in the newly drawn House District 2B.
Bailey-Johnson grew up hunting, trapping and fishing in rural Grand Rapids and Williams. Her dad, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, owned and managed a small business in the logging industry. Erika excelled in academics and athletics at Lake of the Woods school and the University of Minnesota-Morris, where she was both a college scholar and later inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.
After teaching internationally, Bailey-Johnson and her husband, Matt, settled in rural Bemidji in 2004, with their two sons, Noah and Reed.
Bailey-Johnson was appointed in 2008 as Bemidji State University’s first Sustainability director and still holds that title in addition to teaching and managing large grant projects. She is a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians.
Bailey-Johnson was asked to consider running for office this year when the new District 2B lines were drawn to include much of the greater Bemidji area. The district surrounds Bemidji on three sides and stretches from just east of Grand Rapids all the way to just north of Detroit Lakes, including both Leech Lake and White Earth Reservations.
“I was honored to be asked,” she said, noting she felt it important to her to ask family, friends and elders for their thoughts on this potential new role. “Everyone I spoke to was excited I would consider running for office.
“I don’t have all the answers, but I have developed an inclusive process through decades of experience that has proven to solve complex issues. I am a good listener and look forward to figuring out how I can best help our district with strong, energetic advocacy in St. Paul. There is a lot of work to do, and I feel confident I have the skills, work ethic, and broad base of support to get us on a better path.”
The DFL endorsing convention for District 2 is being held Saturday, and the general election is Nov. 8.
