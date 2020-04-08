Essentia Health is now accepting community donations at the following locations:
• Walker Clinic, 110 D Michigan Avenue West
• Park Rapids Clinic, 705 Pleasant Avenue
Call (218) 732-2800 or email COVIDdonations@essentiahealth.org for more information or with questions.
While the most pressing need are medical-grade N95 masks, other useful items include:
• Medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) — masks, gowns, eye protection and gloves
• Face shields
• Handmade masks
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Please follow donation signage at the location for instructions. Drivers are asked to remain in their vehicle and staff will come out to collect the donation. Our staff will organize donations and make sure items are distributed to the appropriate people.
For information about financial donations to support our patients and front-line workers, visit Essentia Health Foundation at EssentiaHealth.org/Foundation.
“We appreciate our friends and neighbors graciously offering donations and support to help our staff and patients,” said Tonya Loken, community relations program manager at Essentia. “We are humbled by your generosity and caring.”
Donations of PPE will help us meet ongoing health care needs, as well as conserve existing PPE for providers.
To improve the effectiveness of handmade masks please see directions on our website in the COVID-19 section. Directions for face shields can be found at delve.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.