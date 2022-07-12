BRAINERD — Essentia Health is excited to announce a new Academic Practice Partnership with the University of Mary Saint Gianna School of Health Sciences nursing program (UMary Nursing) in Bismarck to invest in the future of nursing at Essentia and across the entire region.
Partnerships such as these are crucial in Essentia’s journey to achieve Magnet Nursing Designation, the highest credentialing for nursing facilities in the United States.
The main goals of this partnership are to foster innovative educational experiences for nursing students at Essentia; advance nursing knowledge to improve and support the health of individuals and their families through research and evidence-based practice; address nursing workforce needs at Essentia by supporting a smooth transition of graduates into practice; and address shared problems as they emerge.
“We are proud to collaborate with UMary Nursing to strengthen the nursing pipeline,” said Rhonda Kazik, Essentia’s chief nursing officer. “This partnership promises to better support and educate the nursing students who will become our next generation of care providers, helping to meet our growing workforce needs and improve patient outcomes.”
“Health care systems are in need of highly competent, morally courageous nurse graduates,” said Dr. Billie Madler, associate dean of nursing at the University of Mary. “True to our University of Mary mission, we serve to meet the needs of the people in this region. We are encouraged by a formalized relationship between the nursing division and Essentia Health. Strong partnerships with health centers, like Essentia, are critical to nursing innovation and preparation of workforce-ready graduates.”
“The connection through Academic Practice Partnerships makes way for collaboration, academic progression, improved practice environments and innovation in both nursing practice and health care as a whole,” said Jamie Astrup, Magnet program director for Essentia’s West Market. “These Academic Practice Partnerships will enhance the education of both students and staff, which will ultimately lead to improved outcomes for patients throughout our communities.”
To address workforce shortages in health care, Essentia Health has formed similar partnerships with Minnesota State University Moorhead, North Dakota State University, the University of Minnesota, Northwood Technical College, the College of St. Scholastica, Lake Superior College and La Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College.
These partnerships and opportunities provided by Essentia exemplify our investments in the growth and developments of the nurses and communities we have the privilege to serve.
