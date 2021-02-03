Nurse Practitioner Aaron Stanley, who specializes in behavioral health, is now welcoming patients at the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic.
“I chose the field of mental health because I can help in breaking down the stigma associated with it. It’s more than just medications. We utilize different therapeutic strategies and help people process what they may be going through,” shares Stanley. “I’ve always been interested in how the brain works with regards to mental health.”
Stanley earned his master’s degree at the University of North Dakota College of Nursing and Professional Disciplines, Grand Forks, N.D., and is certified as a psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
“I want my patients to know that I try to always keep them involved in their plan of care and work through things together. It’s not just me making the decision for them,” explains Stanley. “A quality treatment plan and goal are when both the provider and the patient are involved.”
To schedule a visit with Aaron Stanley, talk with your doctor about a referral. To see Stanley’s full profile, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on “Doctors & Providers.”
