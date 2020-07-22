The Leech Lake Area Chamber Board of Directors and the 2020 Ethnic Fest Committee have been closely monitoring the ever-evolving COVID-19 crisis. Based on the high degree of uncertainty about what the coming months will hold; and after consulting CDC guidelines and local community groups; and in the best interest of the general public, volunteers, vendors, and the non-profit groups that are involved, the group made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Ethnic Fest scheduled for Sept. 12.
The committee also feel strongly that as a community it needs to do everything they can to protect children so schools will have the opportunity to open in the future.
“This was one of the hardest decisions the Chamber and the Board have had to make in a very long time,” said Cindy Wannarka, president of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “We know how much the community loves this festival and how deep the roots of Ethnic Fest have grown. Ethnic Fest will be back in 2021 and hopefully it will be bigger, better, and will be filled with more fantastic entertainment and huge crowds.”
Wannarka said this is the time of year when the Ethnic Fest Committee would typically be making critical decisions about entertainment, and be pursuing financial in-kind and volunteer support from local individuals, businesses and nonprofit groups.
“During this public health crisis, when the entire community is under such an intense strain, it does not feel feasible, or even conscionable, to request such commitments. We have also been notified that neither of the grants we received the past few years will be available for this year,” she said. “The coming together at Ethnic Fest will be sorely missed, but our community spirit lives on and will get us through this extraordinary time. We will miss the Festival this year but look forward to what it has to offer in 2021!”
