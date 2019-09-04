Ethnic Fest 2019 is shaping up to be one of the best — which is saying a lot, since somehow the event always manages to exceed expectations.
Top-notch music and dance, and exciting crafts and cuisine from nations and cultures around the globe will be greeted by enthusiastic audiences when the world comes to Walker Saturday.
Returning for Ethnic Fest 27 will be the Mactir Academy of Irish Dance from the Twin Cities, with their high energy, athletic Irish dance.
The Wild Goose Chase Cloggers will set audiences’ heels and toes tapping as they demonstrate this authentic American dance form.
With their kilts and bagpipes, the Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums bring a bit of Scotland, all the way from .... Fargo!
And the ever-popular Skal Klubben Spelmanslag Orkestra will play “gammaldans” music of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.
Other entertainers include
• Corey Medina and Brothers
• King RasJohn an di Original Collie Connection an Band
• Edelweiss Alphorn Duo
• Kevin Locke, Native Hoop Dancer
• Leech Lake Band Drum and Dance Troupe
• Galactic Cowboys Orchestra
• Greg Herriges
• Whirled Muse
• Menten and Nye
• Kids’ Konnection with Barbers, Kerrigan and Kolp
• dancing Light with the Brothers Raddatz.
Performances will be located downtown on four stages —Stage 1, Zona Rosa; Stage 2, Benson’s; Stage 3, Village Square/Lundrigans; and Stage 4, Thrifty White/Piggy BBQ; plus the courthouse lawn.
The family-friendly atmosphere is reflected in special kids’ activities and concerts, staged on the courthouse lawn.
Fifth Street between Minnesota Avenue and Front Street will become an outdoor shopping mall where artisans and crafters offer unique merchandise.
New this year will be a horse and buggy that will transport Ethnic Fest button wearers between the stages. Buttons at $8 each or two for $15 will be sold at each stage and at the Information Booth near Village Square. The numbered buttons also enter the holder into a raffle drawing for great prizes, donated by Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters.
At the Food Court on the courthouse lawn, you can expect everything from Pirate burritos to Greek gyros, prime rib to Filipino food, Asian cuisine and plenty more.
Local restaurants will be featuring ethnic and regional specialties on their weekend menus.
Members of the Central Lakes Corvette Club will again take part in the Ethnic Fest parade at 11 a.m., and will be on display at city park for a car show from noon to 3 p.m.
For the latest information on Ethnic Fest 2019, visit the Leech Lake Area Chamber of commerce website at www.leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313.
