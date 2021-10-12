The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce has redrawn the numbers for Ethnic Fest button prizes.
The new button numbers are 94, 744 and 840.
The Sept. 12 numbers were: 98, 245 and 782.
The Sept. 26 numbers were 709, 357 and 101.
If you or anyone you know has one of these numbers, call the Chamber at (218) 547-1313 to learn what prize you won.
