The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce has redrawn the numbers for Ethnic Fest button prizes.

The new button numbers are 94, 744 and 840.

The Sept. 12 numbers were: 98, 245 and 782.

The Sept. 26 numbers were 709, 357 and 101.

If you or anyone you know has one of these numbers, call the Chamber at (218) 547-1313 to learn what prize you won.

