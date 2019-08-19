Danielle Recine, a junior at WHA High School, designed the 2019 Ethnic Fest Button. The button shows the earth with five children from various nations standing at the top, linking hands. Ethnic Fest buttons are $8 each or two for $15, good for preferred seating at the four performance stages, free horse and buggy transportation between stages, and a chance to win one of several valuable prizes donated by Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
