This year’s Ethnic Fest will be special in many ways.
Not only is this the first year back after the pandemic hiatus of 2020, but the day itself, Sept. 11, 2021, marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, when the world changed in so many ways.
So what better time for people to celebrate what binds us together: music; dance; arts and crafts; and food. M-m-m-m-m. Food!
The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has been contacting performers to participate in Ethnic Fest; and while the process has been hampered slightly by memories of COVID-19, at least 10 groups or individuals will be at Ethnic Fest “when the world comes to Walker.”
The Edelweiss Alphorns, Vicky Wheeler and Becky Juras, are perennial crowd favorites. They stroll through town, playing the massive Swiss alphorns, showing spectators how the horn works and even letting people try a toot.
Another returning favorite is Skål Klubben Spelmanslag, a traditional Scandinavian folk orkestra that plays “gammaldans” music of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark on fiddles, accordion, guitar, pump organ, and double bass.
Local musicians Jeff Menten and Paul Nye, now called Acoustofiddle, bring a unique blend of acoustic music that weaves modern and old-time classics together with Celtic and Scandinavian tunes, ragtime, blues, Gypsy jazz, along with classical pieces and original pieces.
The Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums of Fargo return with 15-20 bagpipers and drummers. Band members wear kilts and tartans and the drummers play Highland-style drums. In addition to performing bagpipe music, they will march in the parade.
Dancer Kevin Locke is always a crowd favorite, performing the art of hoop dancing and playing the indigenous Northern Plains Indian flute. He is also a traditional cultural storyteller, cultural ambassador and recording artist.
The Leech Lake Drum and Dance Troupe will also perform traditional Anishinaabe dances, drumming and songs, while dressed in traditional regalia.
Students of the Mactir Academy of Irish Dance pour their high-stepping energy into “this exquisite art form in a variety of settings and spread the joy of Irish Dance to everyone they meet.”
Kids’ Konnection, with local musicians Linda and Ken Barber and Don and Rene McKercher, will give a special concert on the courthouse lawn starting at noon, singing fun, interactive songs for young children.
Also expected are Lehto, Wright and Jacobs, a new group called the Blue Drifters, and possibly others. Information will be announced when it becomes available.
In addition to the courthouse lawn, three stages will be set up for performances: on Fourth Street between Orton’s and Benson’s; Fifth Street between Village Square and Lundrigans; and Fifth, next to Wilbur’s on the Bay.
Each group’s performance times and stages will be listed in upcoming articles and in the Pilot-Independent’s Ethnic Fest 2021 Special Section.
The Anishinaabe Artisan Market will be located near Lundrigans. About 20 artists will be selling their creations (beadwork, paintings, quilters, quill artists and more) and talking with festival-goers.
Other Ethnic Fest highlights include the parade at 11 a.m. down Minnesota Avenue; food vendors on the courthouse lawn; artists and crafters on Fifth Street; restaurants serving ethnic dining specialties; and two - yes, two - Ethnic Fest buttons to win great prizes.
While this is by no means the complete schedule for Ethnic Fest 2021, it should be enough to reassure everyone that Ethnic Fest will be back, Sept. 11, on the shores of Leech Lake in Walker.
