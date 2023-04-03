Come enjoy an Evening in Tuscany — a spaghetti dinner for Faith in Action for Cass County April 25 at Union Church Fellowship Hall in Hackensack.
The meal is served at table, so plan to come and linger over dessert and live music with Larry Kimball and Friends. The meal is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to give a free will offering at the door to support Faith in Action’s program of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
A meal of delizioso spaghetti with your choice of Mike’s Special Sauce or a plain sauce with meatballs, garlic rounds, Caesar salad, beverage and a frozen dessert will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. until the food runs out.
The Evening in Tuscany is in support of Faith in Action volunteers who have been driving and working over the winter, providing essential transportation, meal delivery, food shelf, grocery and prescription pick-ups, telephone visits, and basic home repairs to people living alone in our rural areas. All proceeds will go to support the volunteers. No one will be turned away. Take a break, show your appreciation, and join us for this spring getaway.
Faith in Action is a grassroots nonprofit program that coordinates community volunteers who provide neighborly assistance with transportation, caregiver respite, visiting, basic home repair, homemaking and chore services. Services are provided based on need, not income. There are no fees for services and no age restrictions. Everyone qualifies! Volunteers provide the heart and hands as they care for others in their communities. Local support of Faith in Action is the key to having these services available in our communities.
Come on out for An Evening in Tuscany April 25 and show your support of Faith in Action Volunteers. Call Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435 for more information about the event, receiving volunteer services or becoming a volunteer, or check out the website at www.faithinactioncass.com
