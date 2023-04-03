Faith in Action Board members Craig Wadzink and Jean Bloome invite everyone to An Evening in Tuscany spaghetti dinner with Faith in Action April 25.
Photo submitted

Come enjoy an Evening in Tuscany — a spaghetti dinner for Faith in Action for Cass County April 25 at Union Church Fellowship Hall in Hackensack.

The meal is served at table, so plan to come and linger over dessert and live music with Larry Kimball and Friends. The meal is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to give a free will offering at the door to support Faith in Action’s program of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

