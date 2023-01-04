Balsam Moon Preserve will host a four-week webinar on “Exploring an Earth-Centered World View” on Wednesdays, Jan. 18-Feb. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. 

This series will explore together what an earth-centered worldview might look like in relationship to other current worldviews. Participants will reflect on their own worldviews and how those views may have changed over time, before launching into an earth-centered worldview.   

