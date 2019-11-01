Pictured is Sandra Walworth using the Welch-Allyn Spot auto-refractive screening device to screen the eyes of a kindergarten student while Gary Walworth records the results.
Photo submitted

Walker Lions Gary and Sandra Walworth and Park Rapids Lion and KidSight USA Trainer Dick Kimball screened 47 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley kindergarten students Oct. 28. WHA School Nurse Sandy Munson worked with the teachers to coordinate a date, time and classroom for the screening. The entire process took less than an hour, including a break for a fire drill. Nurse Munson will contact the families of children whose screening indicated a referral to an eye care specialist. Pictured is Sandra Walworth using the Welch-Allyn Spot auto-refractive screening device to screen the eyes of a kindergarten student while Gary Walworth records the results. On Nov. 18-19 the Walker Lions KidSight USA team of Sherry Kiisa and Gary and Sandra Walworth will be conducting a screening for students at Immanuel Lutheran School. For information call Sandra Walworth at (613) 618-0422.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments