To honor its volunteers, Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.
Bev Madland of Hackensack began volunteering with Faith in Action in December of 2005. In 17 years of service to her community, she has given over 899 hours and helped 65 people, delivering Meals on Wheels to rural Hackensack, connecting with people through telephone reassurance, and during the pandemic, sewing masks for volunteers and clients. She has also provided some transportation and chores.
“There are so many interesting people, and you learn a lot when you sit down and talk to them,” when asked what keeps her volunteering. “I love being able to help people, give them a boost. I get a boost too!”
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Madland said, “I look forward to getting out and I love the flexible time and ways to help. I enjoy listening to the stories, and people show a lot of appreciation.
“I think the community benefits from Faith in Action. People feel less isolated when they have someone to talk with. If I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t be doing it,” she added.
As a thank you for her services, Madland received a gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.