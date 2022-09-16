Faith in Action Director Theresa Eclov recognizes volunteer Bob Culler for his work with “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Photo submitted

To honor its volunteers, Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.

Bob Cullen of Hackensack has been a volunteer with Faith in Action for less than a year — since December of 2021. During that time, he has given over 100 hours of service and helped 12 people, providing accessible van transportation and basic home repairs.

