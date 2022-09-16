To honor its volunteers, Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.
Bob Cullen of Hackensack has been a volunteer with Faith in Action for less than a year — since December of 2021. During that time, he has given over 100 hours of service and helped 12 people, providing accessible van transportation and basic home repairs.
“I learned about Faith in Action from another volunteer and from a relative who used Faith in Action services,” Cullen shared. “It feels good to help others and Faith in Action helps me find the opportunities to help others.”
When asked about his favorite part of volunteering, Cullen said “I get to bring along some sunshine in whatever I do. Helping a family, who hadn’t seen each other for three years, get together to visit was a highlight for me.”
He also shared that the people he meets while driving are so grateful to get help, even with the little things we take for granted. “Having conversations with them is fun.”
As a thank you for his services, Cullen received a gas card for a local station.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
