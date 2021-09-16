In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2021. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Bonnie Hemming of Hackensack has been a volunteer with Faith in Action since July of 2008. In her eight years of volunteering, Hemming has provided 116 hours of visits, homemaking, chores and rides, helping 22 of her neighbors in need.
“I love to help people,” stated Hemming. “I think [Faith in Action] does a beautiful job. So many people need rides and ramps.”
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Hemming said, “It’s all about meeting and getting to know people! And I have met a lot of great volunteers through Faith in Action.”
As a thank you, Hemming received a $20 gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary Page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
