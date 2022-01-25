In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County highlighted volunteers several times a month throughout 2022.
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Caryl Allan of Pine River became a volunteer with Faith in Action in January of 2018. Since that time Caryl has helped over 80 people and given over 2,173 hours of assistance, providing transportation, homemaking, chores and friendly visits. In 2019, she joined the Faith in Action Board of Directors and became the Volunteer Team Leader for the Pine River area.
“I love the people,” Allan stated. “I can get out and come home knowing that I connected with someone. God put me here to help.”
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Allan said, “It seems like we are always laughing about something. We have fun and people are so appreciative. I hear from many people that they don’t know what they would do without Faith in Action volunteers.”
As a thank you for her volunteer services, Allan received a gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com.
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
