In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2021. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Cindy Degonda of Hackensack has been a volunteer with Faith in Action for less than one year — since December of 2020.
“I needed something to do,” stated Degonda. “I wanted to help the community and it is very important to be involved.”
In this past year, she has provided over 56 hours in helping five people, mostly driving and visiting with people.
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Degonda stated, “I like the people and developing a relationship with someone. A lot of people need Faith in Action to do things. The volunteers have a very positive impact.”
Degonda related a story about a ride request when she got lost and was late to pick up a gentleman. “He asked me to visit with him anyways and we sat and talked for about an hour. So even though we missed his appointment, I made his day better.”
As a thank you for her volunteer services, Degonda received a $20 gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.