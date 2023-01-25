Faith in Action Executive Director Theresa Eclov thanks Volunteer Board Chair Craig Wadzink for his work with “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month. Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.

Craig Wadzink of Webb Lake near Hackensack became a volunteer with Faith in Action in March of 2018, and immediately joined the Board of Directors. In 2020, the Board voted Wadzink to be vice chair, and from 2021 to present he has been Board Chair. During that time, he has given close to 1,000 hours of service and driven over 6,000 miles, providing his time, skills and talents to a number of committees, projects and fundraisers, as well as facilitating Board meetings.

