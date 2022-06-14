To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022.
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.
Diane Herbst of Walker has been an active volunteer with Faith in Action since March of 2003. During that time, she has given over 481 hours and helped 52 people, providing transportation in the greater Leech Lake area.
“I like driving and the people I meet,” Herbst shared when asked what keeps her volunteering. “I enjoy going to different places and I love the longer drives, too!”
Herbst has provided many longer drives to St Cloud and Fargo, among other places.
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, she said the stories are interesting and she love getting to know everyone. “Faith in Action serves the people who are really in need. They say this is the best thing to help them.”
Herbst also shared the following story. “I drive for a woman who is 92 and so feisty. I admire her attitude and her stamina. She says to live life to the fullest because you never know when it is your last day!”
As a thank you for her services, Herbst received a gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.