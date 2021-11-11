In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2021.
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Dick Tabaka of Longville has been a volunteer with Faith in Action for just one year — since October of 2020.
“After my wife died, I had time and I felt the need to help,” stated Tabaka.
In this past year, he has provided more than 87 hours in helping 20 people, mostly driving and helping with some chores in the Longville area.
“I like the driving and getting to know everyone. It feels good to be able to help. I think Faith in Action has a great impact on our community,” Tabaka said when asked about his favorite part of volunteering. “When I visit around town, everyone brings up Faith in Action and how we are able to help”
As a thank you for his volunteer services, Tabaka received a $20 gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.