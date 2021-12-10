In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2021.
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Don Kruta of Jenkins became a volunteer with Faith in Action in August of 2020.
“Faith in Action is a great way to meet new people,” Kruta stated. “It helps many people get to places they could not get to otherwise.”
Since he joined Faith in Action, Kruta has helped 22 people and provided over 144 hours of transportation service, driving people where they need to go.
“I love to meet and talk with new people. I get to know them, and I know I can make a difference,” Kruta said when asked about his favorite part of volunteering. “You think you’re helping them, but I get more out of it as well.”
As a thank you for his volunteer services, Kruta received a gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities call 218-675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
