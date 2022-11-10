To honor its volunteers, Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022.
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.
Doug Wardell of Backus became a volunteer with Faith in Action in May of 2019, and joined the Board of Directors in 2021. During that time, he has given over 879 hours of service and helped 58 people, providing transportation and basic home repairs.
Wardell co-chairs the Fundraising Committee and is a crew leader for the Critical Home Repairs Program.
“I saw an article ... and was impressed with what Faith in Action does and stands for,” Wardell shared. “It allows people to stay in their homes and continue to contribute to the community.”
Wardell said his favorite part of volunteering is meeting people and seeing how appreciative they are even with the smallest service. “I remember seeing a client get back from an appointment and see her brand new ramp. The crew saw her tear up — happy tears. You know how much Faith in Action volunteers affect people in our communities.”
As a thank you for his services, Wardell received a Faith in Action T-shirt and logo cap.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
