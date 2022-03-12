To honor its volunteers Faith in Action for Cass County highlights a volunteer once a month throughout 2022.
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded gas cards and other prizes.
Heidi Hoppe of Hackensack became a volunteer with Faith in Action in March 2018. Since that time she has helped 73 people and given over 1,088 hours of assistance, providing transportation, chores, and homemaking. Hoppe also volunteers with the Izaak Walton League of America, Deep Portage Learning Center, Union Church in Hackensack, Heartland Quilters and the North Country Trail Association.
“Volunteering is meaningful,” Hoppe stated. “It is meeting new people, making new friends and being able to help someone. When you are helping the community, you feel less isolated. A lot of people are in their homes longer because of the work that Faith in Action does — like driving to appointments, building ramps and housekeeping help,” she added.
When asked about her favorite part of volunteering, Hoppe said “It’s getting involved. Faith in Action helps the whole county Sometimes being connected counts.”
Hoppe told a story about a time they took their car to get fixed in St. Cloud. “As we drove into St. Cloud we got a call from Faith in Action that a ride was needed from the St. Cloud hospital to our area and we were able to help. It was serendipity that we were where we were needed at the right time.”
As a thank you for her volunteer services, Hoppe received a gas card donated by Holiday Station of Walker.
A locally supported, nonprofit organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com
Previous Faith in Action volunteer highlights and volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website on the 20th Anniversary page. Faith in Action is “20 Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
