In honor of its 20th anniversary, Faith in Action for Cass County is highlighting volunteers several times a month throughout 2021.
Volunteers are celebrated and recognized for their services and awarded $20 gas cards and other prizes.
Jim Carey of Longville is a recent Faith in Action volunteer who joined in September 2020.
“When I moved up north, I was looking for a service opportunity,” stated Carey. “Faith in Action reaches out to help members of the community and is very flexible for volunteers.” In the past nine months he has worked with 14 people and volunteered over 36 hours, providing transportation and delivering Meals on Wheels to rural areas. Carey says his favorite part of volunteering is “talking with the people I help. They like to talk, just like me.”
Carey says, Faith in Action provides needed services for people who have few resources. “I think there are a lot of people who could ask for more help, but they are too shy or reluctant to call,” When asked about the Faith in Action program, he says, “It’s easy to sign up and there are no fees for services. It isn’t a burden to drive for Faith in Action. It is a fulfillment of need and an adventure. Faith in Action is helping me to help others.”
As a thank you, Carey received a $20 gas card.
A locally supported, nonprofit charitable organization, Faith in Action for Cass County coordinates volunteers who provide free nonmedical, neighborly assistance to seniors, the disabled, and people in need throughout Cass County. Faith in Action volunteers help with transportation, friendly visiting, respite for caregivers, light homemaking and chores, and basic home repair, and they build accessibility ramps. Volunteers receive much more than scheduling coordination and recognition. They know they can make a difference in their communities through Faith in Action.
For more information about Faith in Action volunteer services or volunteer opportunities, call (218) 675-5435 or go to www.faithinactioncass.com. Faith in Action volunteer and client videos are also available for viewing on the website. Faith in Action is “Twenty Years of Neighbors Helping Neighbors” and still going strong.
